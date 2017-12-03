FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Football News
December 3, 2017 / 2:22 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3
Aberdeen        1 Rangers             2  
Saturday, December 2
Celtic          5 Motherwell          1  
Hearts          1 Hamilton Academical 1  
Partick Thistle 0 Hibernian           1  
Ross County     0 Dundee              2  
St. Johnstone   1 Kilmarnock          2  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              15 11 4 0 36 8  37  
2  Rangers             16 9  3 4 33 18 30  
3  Aberdeen            16 9  3 4 24 20 30  
4  Hibernian           16 8  5 3 24 17 29  
5  Motherwell          15 7  2 6 22 21 23  
6  Hearts              16 4  6 6 14 19 18  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       15 5  3 7 16 23 18  
8  Hamilton Academical 16 4  5 7 23 26 17  
9  Dundee              16 4  3 9 17 26 15  
10 Kilmarnock          16 3  6 7 14 23 15  
11 Ross County         16 4  3 9 14 24 15  
12 Partick Thistle     15 2  5 8 12 24 11  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

