Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, December 8 Dundee 0 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 15 11 4 0 36 8 37 2 Aberdeen 17 10 3 4 25 20 33 3 Rangers 16 9 3 4 33 18 30 4 Hibernian 16 8 5 3 24 17 29 5 Motherwell 15 7 2 6 22 21 23 6 Hearts 16 4 6 6 14 19 18 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 15 5 3 7 16 23 18 8 Hamilton Academical 16 4 5 7 23 26 17 9 Kilmarnock 16 3 6 7 14 23 15 10 Dundee 17 4 3 10 17 27 15 11 Ross County 16 4 3 9 14 24 15 12 Partick Thistle 15 2 5 8 12 24 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 9 Hamilton Academical v St. Johnstone (1500) Hearts v Motherwell (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Rangers v Ross County (1500) Sunday, December 10 Hibernian v Celtic (1230)