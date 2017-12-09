FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
December 9, 2017 / 4:56 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
Hamilton Academical 0 St. Johnstone   1  
Hearts              1 Motherwell      0  
Kilmarnock          5 Partick Thistle 1  
Rangers             2 Ross County     1  
Friday, December 8  
Dundee              0 Aberdeen        1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              15 11 4 0  36 8  37  
2  Rangers             17 10 3 4  35 19 33  
3  Aberdeen            17 10 3 4  25 20 33  
4  Hibernian           16 8  5 3  24 17 29  
5  Motherwell          16 7  2 7  22 22 23  
6  Hearts              17 5  6 6  15 19 21  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       16 6  3 7  17 23 21  
8  Kilmarnock          17 4  6 7  19 24 18  
9  Hamilton Academical 17 4  5 8  23 27 17  
10 Dundee              17 4  3 10 17 27 15  
11 Ross County         17 4  3 10 15 26 15  
12 Partick Thistle     16 2  5 9  13 29 11  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Sunday, December 10  
Hibernian            v Celtic (1230)

