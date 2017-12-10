FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
December 10, 2017

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10 
Hibernian           2 Celtic          2  
Saturday, December 9
Hamilton Academical 0 St. Johnstone   1  
Hearts              1 Motherwell      0  
Kilmarnock          5 Partick Thistle 1  
Rangers             2 Ross County     1  
Friday, December 8  
Dundee              0 Aberdeen        1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              16 11 5 0  38 10 38  
2  Rangers             17 10 3 4  35 19 33  
3  Aberdeen            17 10 3 4  25 20 33  
4  Hibernian           17 8  6 3  26 19 30  
5  Motherwell          16 7  2 7  22 22 23  
6  Hearts              17 5  6 6  15 19 21  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       16 6  3 7  17 23 21  
8  Kilmarnock          17 4  6 7  19 24 18  
9  Hamilton Academical 17 4  5 8  23 27 17  
10 Dundee              17 4  3 10 17 27 15  
11 Ross County         17 4  3 10 15 26 15  
12 Partick Thistle     16 2  5 9  13 29 11  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

