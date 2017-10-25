Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 25 Aberdeen 0 Celtic 3 Dundee 0 Motherwell 1 Rangers 1 Kilmarnock 1 Tuesday, October 24 Hamilton Academical 0 Partick Thistle 0 Hibernian 1 Hearts 0 St. Johnstone 0 Ross County 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 10 8 2 0 24 5 26 2 Aberdeen 10 7 2 1 16 9 23 3 Motherwell 10 6 1 3 16 11 19 4 Rangers 10 5 3 2 21 12 18 5 Hibernian 10 4 4 2 15 13 16 6 St. Johnstone 11 4 3 4 13 15 15 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 11 4 3 4 10 12 15 8 Ross County 11 3 2 6 10 17 11 9 Hamilton Academical 11 2 2 7 14 21 8 10 Dundee 11 2 2 7 11 20 8 11 Kilmarnock 10 1 4 5 8 14 7 12 Partick Thistle 11 1 4 6 10 19 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 28 Hearts v Rangers (1130) Aberdeen v Ross County (1400) Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400) Dundee v Hamilton Academical (1400) Motherwell v Hibernian (1400) Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400)