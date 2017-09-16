Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Aberdeen 1 Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 4 Ross County 0 Dundee 3 St. Johnstone 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Hearts 2 Hibernian 2 Motherwell 2 Friday, September 15 Partick Thistle 2 Rangers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 6 5 1 0 16 3 16 2 Aberdeen 6 4 2 0 11 6 14 3 Rangers 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 4 St. Johnstone 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 5 Motherwell 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 6 Hibernian 6 2 3 1 11 10 9 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 6 2 2 2 5 7 8 8 Hamilton Academical 6 2 1 3 10 11 7 9 Dundee 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 10 Ross County 6 1 1 4 5 13 4 11 Partick Thistle 6 0 2 4 7 12 2 12 Kilmarnock 6 0 2 4 4 10 2 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off