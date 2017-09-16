FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Football News
September 16, 2017 / 3:59 PM / in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Aberdeen            1 Kilmarnock    1  
Celtic              4 Ross County   0  
Dundee              3 St. Johnstone 2  
Hamilton Academical 1 Hearts        2  
Hibernian           2 Motherwell    2  
Friday, September 15
Partick Thistle     2 Rangers       2  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              6 5 1 0 16 3  16  
2  Aberdeen            6 4 2 0 11 6  14  
3  Rangers             6 3 2 1 13 8  11  
4  St. Johnstone       6 3 2 1 11 7  11  
5  Motherwell          6 3 1 2 10 9  10  
6  Hibernian           6 2 3 1 11 10 9   
7  Hearts              6 2 2 2 5  7  8   
8  Hamilton Academical 6 2 1 3 10 11 7   
9  Dundee              6 1 1 4 7  14 4   
10 Ross County         6 1 1 4 5  13 4   
11 Partick Thistle     6 0 2 4 7  12 2   
12 Kilmarnock          6 0 2 4 4  10 2   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

