Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 31 Kilmarnock 0 Hibernian 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 8 3 0 25 6 27 2 Aberdeen 11 8 2 1 18 10 26 3 Hibernian 12 6 4 2 19 13 22 4 Rangers 11 6 3 2 24 13 21 5 Motherwell 11 6 1 4 16 12 19 6 St. Johnstone 12 4 3 5 13 16 15 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 12 4 3 5 11 15 15 8 Hamilton Academical 12 3 2 7 17 22 11 9 Ross County 12 3 2 7 11 19 11 10 Partick Thistle 12 2 4 6 11 19 10 11 Kilmarnock 12 1 5 6 9 18 8 12 Dundee 12 2 2 8 12 23 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 4 St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230) Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (1500) Hibernian v Dundee (1500) Rangers v Partick Thistle (1500) Ross County v Motherwell (1500) Sunday, November 5 Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500)