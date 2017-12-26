Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 26 Dundee 0 Celtic 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 15 5 1 48 15 50 2 Aberdeen 20 12 3 5 32 24 39 3 Rangers 20 11 3 6 39 25 36 4 Hibernian 20 9 6 5 30 26 33 5 Hearts 20 7 7 6 21 19 28 6 Kilmarnock 20 6 7 7 24 27 25 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 19 7 4 8 20 27 25 8 Motherwell 19 7 3 9 25 27 24 9 Hamilton Academical 20 5 5 10 27 33 20 10 Dundee 21 5 4 12 21 32 19 11 Partick Thistle 20 4 5 11 17 36 17 12 Ross County 20 4 4 12 20 33 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 27 Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1945) Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1945) Hearts v Hibernian (1945) Rangers v Motherwell (1945) Ross County v St. Johnstone (1945) Saturday, December 30 Celtic v Rangers (1200) Aberdeen v Hearts (1500) Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1500) Partick Thistle v Ross County (1500) St. Johnstone v Dundee (1500)