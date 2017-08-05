FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
August 5, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 5
Celtic     4 Hearts          1  
Dundee     1 Ross County     2  
Hibernian  3 Partick Thistle 1  
Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone   2  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Celtic              1 1 0 0 4 1 3   
2  Hibernian           1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
3  Ross County         1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
3  St. Johnstone       1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
   Aberdeen            0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Hamilton Academical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Motherwell          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Rangers             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
9  Dundee              1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
9  Kilmarnock          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
11 Partick Thistle     1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
12 Hearts              1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
1-4:  Championship play-off 
9-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, August 6     
Motherwell           v Rangers             (1230)  
Aberdeen             v Hamilton Academical (1400)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.