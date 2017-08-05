UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, August 5 Celtic 4 Hearts 1 Dundee 1 Ross County 2 Hibernian 3 Partick Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Hibernian 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Ross County 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 St. Johnstone 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Aberdeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hamilton Academical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Motherwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 9 Dundee 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Partick Thistle 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 12 Hearts 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1-4: Championship play-off 9-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Motherwell v Rangers (1230) Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical (1400)