FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
August 6, 2017 / 2:25 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6
Aberdeen   2 Hamilton Academical 0  
Motherwell 1 Rangers             2  
Saturday, August 5
Celtic     4 Hearts              1  
Dundee     1 Ross County         2  
Hibernian  3 Partick Thistle     1  
Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone       2  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Celtic              1 1 0 0 4 1 3   
2  Hibernian           1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
3  Aberdeen            1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  Rangers             1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4  Ross County         1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4  St. Johnstone       1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
7  Dundee              1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
7  Kilmarnock          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
7  Motherwell          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
10 Partick Thistle     1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
11 Hamilton Academical 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
12 Hearts              1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.