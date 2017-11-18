FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
BUSINESS
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
UK
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
April 5, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Aberdeen    0 Motherwell          2  
Dundee      0 Kilmarnock          0  
Hibernian   1 St. Johnstone       2  
Rangers     0 Hamilton Academical 2  
Ross County 0 Celtic              1  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              13 10 3 0 30 6  33  
2  Aberdeen            13 8  3 2 20 14 27  
3  Hibernian           14 7  4 3 22 16 25  
4  Rangers             13 7  3 3 27 15 24  
5  Motherwell          13 7  1 5 20 15 22  
6  St. Johnstone       14 5  3 6 15 21 18  
-------------------------
7  Hamilton Academical 14 4  3 7 21 24 15  
8  Hearts              13 4  3 6 12 17 15  
9  Ross County         14 4  2 8 14 22 14  
10 Kilmarnock          14 2  6 6 11 19 12  
11 Partick Thistle     13 2  4 7 11 22 10  
12 Dundee              14 2  3 9 13 25 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, November 19  
Hearts               v Partick Thistle (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.