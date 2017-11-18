UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 2 Dundee 0 Kilmarnock 0 Hibernian 1 St. Johnstone 2 Rangers 0 Hamilton Academical 2 Ross County 0 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 13 10 3 0 30 6 33 2 Aberdeen 13 8 3 2 20 14 27 3 Hibernian 14 7 4 3 22 16 25 4 Rangers 13 7 3 3 27 15 24 5 Motherwell 13 7 1 5 20 15 22 6 St. Johnstone 14 5 3 6 15 21 18 ------------------------- 7 Hamilton Academical 14 4 3 7 21 24 15 8 Hearts 13 4 3 6 12 17 15 9 Ross County 14 4 2 8 14 22 14 10 Kilmarnock 14 2 6 6 11 19 12 11 Partick Thistle 13 2 4 7 11 22 10 12 Dundee 14 2 3 9 13 25 9 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 19 Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)