UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, October 28 Aberdeen 2 Ross County 1 Celtic 1 Kilmarnock 1 Dundee 1 Hamilton Academical 3 Hearts 1 Rangers 3 Motherwell 0 Hibernian 1 Partick Thistle 1 St. Johnstone 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 8 3 0 25 6 27 2 Aberdeen 11 8 2 1 18 10 26 3 Rangers 11 6 3 2 24 13 21 4 Motherwell 11 6 1 4 16 12 19 5 Hibernian 11 5 4 2 16 13 19 6 St. Johnstone 12 4 3 5 13 16 15 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 12 4 3 5 11 15 15 8 Hamilton Academical 12 3 2 7 17 22 11 9 Ross County 12 3 2 7 11 19 11 10 Partick Thistle 12 2 4 6 11 19 10 11 Kilmarnock 11 1 5 5 9 15 8 12 Dundee 12 2 2 8 12 23 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off