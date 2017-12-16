FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Football News
December 16, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16
Aberdeen            4 Hibernian       1  
Dundee              3 Partick Thistle 0  
Hamilton Academical 3 Ross County     2  
Kilmarnock          1 Motherwell      0  
Rangers             1 St. Johnstone   3  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              17 12 5 0  41 11 41  
2  Aberdeen            19 12 3 4  32 21 39  
3  Rangers             19 11 3 5  38 23 36  
4  Hibernian           19 8  6 5  28 25 30  
5  Hearts              18 6  6 6  17 19 24  
6  St. Johnstone       18 7  3 8  20 27 24  
-------------------------
7  Motherwell          18 7  2 9  24 26 23  
8  Kilmarnock          19 5  7 7  22 26 22  
9  Hamilton Academical 19 5  5 9  27 32 20  
10 Dundee              19 5  3 11 20 29 18  
11 Ross County         19 4  4 11 19 31 16  
12 Partick Thistle     18 3  5 10 16 34 14  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Sunday, December 17  
Hearts               v Celtic (1230)

