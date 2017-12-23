UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 23 Celtic 3 Aberdeen 0 Hibernian 2 Ross County 1 Kilmarnock 2 Rangers 1 Motherwell 1 Dundee 1 Partick Thistle 1 Hamilton Academical 0 St. Johnstone 0 Hearts 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 20 14 5 1 46 15 47 2 Aberdeen 20 12 3 5 32 24 39 3 Rangers 20 11 3 6 39 25 36 4 Hibernian 20 9 6 5 30 26 33 5 Hearts 20 7 7 6 21 19 28 6 Kilmarnock 20 6 7 7 24 27 25 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 19 7 4 8 20 27 25 8 Motherwell 19 7 3 9 25 27 24 9 Hamilton Academical 20 5 5 10 27 33 20 10 Dundee 20 5 4 11 21 30 19 11 Partick Thistle 20 4 5 11 17 36 17 12 Ross County 20 4 4 12 20 33 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off