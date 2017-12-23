FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
December 23, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23
Celtic          3 Aberdeen            0  
Hibernian       2 Ross County         1  
Kilmarnock      2 Rangers             1  
Motherwell      1 Dundee              1  
Partick Thistle 1 Hamilton Academical 0  
St. Johnstone   0 Hearts              0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              20 14 5 1  46 15 47  
2  Aberdeen            20 12 3 5  32 24 39  
3  Rangers             20 11 3 6  39 25 36  
4  Hibernian           20 9  6 5  30 26 33  
5  Hearts              20 7  7 6  21 19 28  
6  Kilmarnock          20 6  7 7  24 27 25  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       19 7  4 8  20 27 25  
8  Motherwell          19 7  3 9  25 27 24  
9  Hamilton Academical 20 5  5 10 27 33 20  
10 Dundee              20 5  4 11 21 30 19  
11 Partick Thistle     20 4  5 11 17 36 17  
12 Ross County         20 4  4 12 20 33 16  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.