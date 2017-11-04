UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, November 4 Hamilton Academical 2 Aberdeen 2 Hibernian 2 Dundee 1 Rangers 3 Partick Thistle 0 Ross County 3 Motherwell 2 St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 12 9 3 0 29 6 30 2 Aberdeen 12 8 3 1 20 12 27 3 Hibernian 13 7 4 2 21 14 25 4 Rangers 12 7 3 2 27 13 24 5 Motherwell 12 6 1 5 18 15 19 6 Hearts 12 4 3 5 11 15 15 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 13 4 3 6 13 20 15 8 Ross County 13 4 2 7 14 21 14 9 Hamilton Academical 13 3 3 7 19 24 12 10 Partick Thistle 13 2 4 7 11 22 10 11 Kilmarnock 12 1 5 6 9 18 8 12 Dundee 13 2 2 9 13 25 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 5 Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500)