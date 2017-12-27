FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Football News
December 27, 2017 / 6:55 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 27
Aberdeen            1 Partick Thistle 0           
Hamilton Academical   Kilmarnock        Postponed 
Hearts              0 Hibernian       0           
Rangers             2 Motherwell      0           
Ross County         1 St. Johnstone   1           
Tuesday, December 26
Dundee              0 Celtic          2           
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              21 15 5 1  48 15 50  
2  Aberdeen            21 13 3 5  33 24 42  
3  Rangers             21 12 3 6  41 25 39  
4  Hibernian           21 9  7 5  30 26 34  
5  Hearts              21 7  8 6  21 19 29  
6  St. Johnstone       20 7  5 8  21 28 26  
-------------------------
7  Kilmarnock          20 6  7 7  24 27 25  
8  Motherwell          20 7  3 10 25 29 24  
9  Hamilton Academical 20 5  5 10 27 33 20  
10 Dundee              21 5  4 12 21 32 19  
11 Ross County         21 4  5 12 21 34 17  
12 Partick Thistle     21 4  5 12 17 37 17  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                        
Wednesday, December 27
Hamilton Academical  v Kilmarnock          (1945) Postponed 
Saturday, December 30
Celtic               v Rangers             (1200)           
Aberdeen             v Hearts              (1500)           
Hibernian            v Kilmarnock          (1500)           
Motherwell           v Hamilton Academical (1500)           
Partick Thistle      v Ross County         (1500)           
St. Johnstone        v Dundee              (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
