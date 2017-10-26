FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Rangers part company with manager Caixinha
October 26, 2017 / 2:37 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Rangers part company with manager Caixinha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after a seven-month spell in charge at Ibrox, the Scottish Premiership club said on Thursday.

The decision was made at a board meeting after Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Wednesday and the club said in a statement it would being the search for a new manager immediately.

“Graeme Murty, head development squad coach, will take charge of the first-team in the interim,” the statement added. (www.rangers.co.uk)

Portuguese Caixinha was appointed in March and won 14 of his 26 games in charge. Rangers are fourth in the Scottish Premiership and eight points behind leaders Celtic. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

