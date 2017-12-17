Soccer-Celtic's 69-game unbeaten run ends in 4-0 rout at Hearts

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Celtic’s 69-match unbeaten domestic run ended in emphatic style when they were crushed 4-0 by Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Champions Celtic became the first team to go unbeaten in a 38-game Scottish Premiership season to win the title in May and had not lost in 21 domestic games in this campaign.

They still top the table, two points ahead of Aberdeen.

Sixteen-year-old Harry Cochrane got his first senior goal to set fifth-placed Hearts on their way and they extended their lead before halftime when Kyle Lafferty profited from a quick break and put the ball past keeper Craig Gordon.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers made two changes in an attempt to turn the tide, but Hearts scored again three minutes after the restart.

Midfielder David Milinkovic profited from a mistake by Celtic centre back Jozo Simunovic and he completed the rout from the penalty spot in the 75th minute. (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)