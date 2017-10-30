FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Serbia part company with coach Muslin after reaching World Cup
October 30, 2017

Soccer-Serbia part company with coach Muslin after reaching World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Serbia have parted company with coach Slavoljub Muslin after the 64-year-old steered the Balkan nation to the 2018 World Cup, their first major tournament in eight years, the country’s football association (FSS) said on Monday.

“The FSS, headed by president Slavisa Kokeza, convened and decided to part company with Muslin by mutual consent, with his assistant Mladen Krstajic taking over as the caretaker until a new head coach is appointed,” the FFS said. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)

