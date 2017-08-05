UPDATE 1-Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 5 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0 Spartak Trnava 2 AS Trencin 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 Zilina 0 Friday, August 4 1.FC Tatran Presov 0 Nitra 4 FK Senica 1 Slovan Bratislava 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Trnava 3 3 0 0 5 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 3 2 1 0 8 3 7 3 Nitra 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 ------------------------- 4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 ------------------------- 5 DAC Dunajska Streda 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 6 Ruzomberok 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 7 AS Trencin 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 8 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 9 1.FC Tatran Presov 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 10 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 3 0 1 2 0 2 1 11 FK Senica 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 ------------------------- 12 Zilina 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 DAC Dunajska Streda v Ruzomberok (1630)