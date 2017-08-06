FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings
#World Football
March 10, 2017 / 7:54 PM / in 2 months

Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6         
DAC Dunajska Streda      1 Ruzomberok             1  
Saturday, August 5       
FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0  
Spartak Trnava           2 AS Trencin             1  
ViOn Zlate Moravce       2 Zilina                 0  
Friday, August 4         
1.FC Tatran Presov       0 Nitra                  4  
FK Senica                1 Slovan Bratislava      1  
   Standings                P W D L F A  Pts 
1  Spartak Trnava           3 3 0 0 5 2  9   
-------------------------
2  Slovan Bratislava        3 2 1 0 8 3  7   
3  Nitra                    3 2 1 0 5 0  7   
-------------------------
4  DAC Dunajska Streda      3 2 1 0 4 2  7   
-------------------------
5  ViOn Zlate Moravce       3 2 0 1 5 3  6   
6  Ruzomberok               3 1 1 1 6 3  4   
7  AS Trencin               3 1 0 2 4 5  3   
8  FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 3 1 0 2 2 3  3   
9  1.FC Tatran Presov       3 1 0 2 4 11 3   
10 MFK Zemplin Michalovce   3 0 1 2 0 2  1   
11 FK Senica                3 0 1 2 2 7  1   
-------------------------
12 Zilina                   3 0 0 3 2 6  0   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
12:  Relegation

