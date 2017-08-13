Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Slovan Bratislava 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Saturday, August 12 AS Trencin 1 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 Ruzomberok 0 Spartak Trnava 2 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0 1.FC Tatran Presov 1 Zilina 7 FK Senica 1 Friday, August 11 Nitra 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Trnava 4 4 0 0 7 2 12 ------------------------- 2 Nitra 4 3 1 0 6 0 10 3 Slovan Bratislava 4 2 2 0 9 4 8 ------------------------- 4 DAC Dunajska Streda 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 ------------------------- 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 6 1.FC Tatran Presov 4 2 0 2 5 11 6 7 Ruzomberok 4 1 1 2 6 5 4 8 AS Trencin 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 9 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 10 Zilina 4 1 0 3 9 7 3 11 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 4 0 1 3 0 3 1 ------------------------- 12 FK Senica 4 0 1 3 3 14 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation