Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Ruzomberok 3 1.FC Tatran Presov 1 Saturday, September 30 AS Trencin 3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 FK Senica 0 Zilina 2 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1 Slovan Bratislava 1 Nitra 1 Spartak Trnava 2 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Trnava 11 9 0 2 19 9 27 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 11 6 4 1 25 14 22 3 Nitra 11 6 3 2 14 6 21 ------------------------- 4 DAC Dunajska Streda 11 6 3 2 16 13 21 ------------------------- 5 Zilina 11 6 0 5 28 19 18 6 Ruzomberok 11 5 3 3 19 13 18 7 AS Trencin 11 4 3 4 24 19 15 8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 11 5 0 6 13 14 15 9 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 11 3 1 7 10 14 10 10 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 11 3 1 7 10 17 10 11 1.FC Tatran Presov 11 2 2 7 9 31 8 ------------------------- 12 FK Senica 11 0 2 9 7 25 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation