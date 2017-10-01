FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 6:59 PM / in 18 days

Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1        
Ruzomberok               3 1.FC Tatran Presov     1  
Saturday, September 30   
AS Trencin               3 ViOn Zlate Moravce     0  
FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 FK Senica              0  
Zilina                   2 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1  
Slovan Bratislava        1 Nitra                  1  
Spartak Trnava           2 DAC Dunajska Streda    0  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Spartak Trnava           11 9 0 2 19 9  27  
-------------------------
2  Slovan Bratislava        11 6 4 1 25 14 22  
3  Nitra                    11 6 3 2 14 6  21  
-------------------------
4  DAC Dunajska Streda      11 6 3 2 16 13 21  
-------------------------
5  Zilina                   11 6 0 5 28 19 18  
6  Ruzomberok               11 5 3 3 19 13 18  
7  AS Trencin               11 4 3 4 24 19 15  
8  ViOn Zlate Moravce       11 5 0 6 13 14 15  
9  MFK Zemplin Michalovce   11 3 1 7 10 14 10  
10 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 11 3 1 7 10 17 10  
11 1.FC Tatran Presov       11 2 2 7 9  31 8   
-------------------------
12 FK Senica                11 0 2 9 7  25 2   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
12:  Relegation

