Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Zilina 2 Nitra 0 Saturday, October 14 AS Trencin 4 FK Senica 1 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Ruzomberok 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0 Spartak Trnava 3 Slovan Bratislava 3 1.FC Tatran Presov 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Trnava 12 10 0 2 22 9 30 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 12 7 4 1 28 16 25 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 12 7 3 2 18 13 24 ------------------------- 4 Zilina 12 7 0 5 30 19 21 ------------------------- 5 Nitra 12 6 3 3 14 8 21 6 Ruzomberok 12 5 4 3 20 14 19 7 AS Trencin 12 5 3 4 28 20 18 8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 12 5 1 6 14 15 16 9 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 12 3 1 8 10 17 10 10 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 12 3 1 8 10 19 10 11 1.FC Tatran Presov 12 2 2 8 11 34 8 ------------------------- 12 FK Senica 12 0 2 10 8 29 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation