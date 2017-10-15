FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 4:58 PM / in 6 days

Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15       
Zilina                   2 Nitra               0  
Saturday, October 14     
AS Trencin               4 FK Senica           1  
FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 2  
Ruzomberok               1 ViOn Zlate Moravce  1  
MFK Zemplin Michalovce   0 Spartak Trnava      3  
Slovan Bratislava        3 1.FC Tatran Presov  2  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Spartak Trnava           12 10 0 2  22 9  30  
-------------------------
2  Slovan Bratislava        12 7  4 1  28 16 25  
3  DAC Dunajska Streda      12 7  3 2  18 13 24  
-------------------------
4  Zilina                   12 7  0 5  30 19 21  
-------------------------
5  Nitra                    12 6  3 3  14 8  21  
6  Ruzomberok               12 5  4 3  20 14 19  
7  AS Trencin               12 5  3 4  28 20 18  
8  ViOn Zlate Moravce       12 5  1 6  14 15 16  
9  MFK Zemplin Michalovce   12 3  1 8  10 17 10  
10 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 12 3  1 8  10 19 10  
11 1.FC Tatran Presov       12 2  2 8  11 34 8   
-------------------------
12 FK Senica                12 0  2 10 8  29 2   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
12:  Relegation

