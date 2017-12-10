FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10      
Ruzomberok               0 Slovan Bratislava      1  
Saturday, December 9     
AS Trencin               5 Zilina                 2  
DAC Dunajska Streda      3 ViOn Zlate Moravce     3  
FK Senica                1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1  
FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 Nitra                  0  
Spartak Trnava           1 1.FC Tatran Presov     0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Spartak Trnava           19 14 1 4  29 15 43  
-------------------------
2  Zilina                   19 11 1 7  40 28 34  
3  Slovan Bratislava        19 9  7 3  37 25 34  
-------------------------
4  DAC Dunajska Streda      19 8  8 3  25 20 32  
-------------------------
5  Ruzomberok               19 8  7 4  31 19 31  
6  AS Trencin               19 8  5 6  47 30 29  
7  Nitra                    19 7  7 5  18 12 28  
8  ViOn Zlate Moravce       19 7  4 8  26 26 25  
9  MFK Zemplin Michalovce   19 5  5 9  16 22 20  
10 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 19 4  2 13 14 36 14  
11 1.FC Tatran Presov       19 3  4 12 13 40 13  
-------------------------
12 FK Senica                19 2  5 12 16 39 11  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
12:  Relegation

