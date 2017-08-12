FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 6:27 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12    
AS Trencin             1 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1  
Ruzomberok             0 Spartak Trnava           2  
MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0 1.FC Tatran Presov       1  
Zilina                 7 FK Senica                1  
Friday, August 11      
Nitra                  1 ViOn Zlate Moravce       0  
   Standings                P W D L F A  Pts 
1  Spartak Trnava           4 4 0 0 7 2  12  
2  Nitra                    4 3 1 0 6 0  10  
3  Slovan Bratislava        3 2 1 0 8 3  7   
4  DAC Dunajska Streda      3 2 1 0 4 2  7   
5  ViOn Zlate Moravce       4 2 0 2 5 4  6   
6  1.FC Tatran Presov       4 2 0 2 5 11 6   
7  Ruzomberok               4 1 1 2 6 5  4   
8  AS Trencin               4 1 1 2 5 6  4   
9  FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 4 1 1 2 3 4  4   
10 Zilina                   4 1 0 3 9 7  3   
11 MFK Zemplin Michalovce   4 0 1 3 0 3  1   
12 FK Senica                4 0 1 3 3 14 1   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
12:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, August 13    
Slovan Bratislava    v DAC Dunajska Streda (1630)

