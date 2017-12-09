UPDATE 1-Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 AS Trencin 5 Zilina 2 DAC Dunajska Streda 3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 FK Senica 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 Nitra 0 Spartak Trnava 1 1.FC Tatran Presov 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Trnava 19 14 1 4 29 15 43 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 19 11 1 7 40 28 34 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 19 8 8 3 25 20 32 ------------------------- 4 Ruzomberok 18 8 7 3 31 18 31 ------------------------- 5 Slovan Bratislava 18 8 7 3 36 25 31 6 AS Trencin 19 8 5 6 47 30 29 7 Nitra 19 7 7 5 18 12 28 8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 19 7 4 8 26 26 25 9 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 19 5 5 9 16 22 20 10 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 19 4 2 13 14 36 14 11 1.FC Tatran Presov 19 3 4 12 13 40 13 ------------------------- 12 FK Senica 19 2 5 12 16 39 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Ruzomberok v Slovan Bratislava (1300)