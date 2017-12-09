FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain's smaller banks jostle for banking grants
Britain's smaller banks jostle for banking grants
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 9, 2017 / 3:01 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Slovak championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9     
AS Trencin               5 Zilina                 2  
DAC Dunajska Streda      3 ViOn Zlate Moravce     3  
FK Senica                1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1  
FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 1 Nitra                  0  
Spartak Trnava           1 1.FC Tatran Presov     0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Spartak Trnava           19 14 1 4  29 15 43  
-------------------------
2  Zilina                   19 11 1 7  40 28 34  
3  DAC Dunajska Streda      19 8  8 3  25 20 32  
-------------------------
4  Ruzomberok               18 8  7 3  31 18 31  
-------------------------
5  Slovan Bratislava        18 8  7 3  36 25 31  
6  AS Trencin               19 8  5 6  47 30 29  
7  Nitra                    19 7  7 5  18 12 28  
8  ViOn Zlate Moravce       19 7  4 8  26 26 25  
9  MFK Zemplin Michalovce   19 5  5 9  16 22 20  
10 FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova 19 4  2 13 14 36 14  
11 1.FC Tatran Presov       19 3  4 12 13 40 13  
-------------------------
12 FK Senica                19 2  5 12 16 39 11  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
12:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, December 10  
Ruzomberok           v Slovan Bratislava (1300)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.