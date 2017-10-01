Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 ND Gorica 1 Saturday, September 30 NK Ankaran 0 Rudar Velenje 3 NK Krsko 2 NK Aluminij 0 Maribor 0 NK Triglav Kranj 0 Friday, September 29 MIK Celje 1 Domzale 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 11 8 3 0 23 5 27 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 11 7 4 0 19 7 25 3 Rudar Velenje 11 6 1 4 13 11 19 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 11 5 1 5 12 13 16 ------------------------- 5 NK Krsko 11 4 3 4 19 19 15 6 Domzale 11 3 4 4 20 14 13 7 MIK Celje 11 2 6 3 11 14 12 8 NK Aluminij 11 2 4 5 13 18 10 ------------------------- 9 NK Ankaran 11 1 3 7 11 27 6 ------------------------- 10 NK Triglav Kranj 11 0 5 6 8 21 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation