Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 4:44 PM / in 18 days

Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1  
Olimpija Ljubljana 2 ND Gorica        1  
Saturday, September 30
NK Ankaran         0 Rudar Velenje    3  
NK Krsko           2 NK Aluminij      0  
Maribor            0 NK Triglav Kranj 0  
Friday, September 29
MIK Celje          1 Domzale          1  
   Standings          P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Olimpija Ljubljana 11 8 3 0 23 5  27  
-------------------------
2  Maribor            11 7 4 0 19 7  25  
3  Rudar Velenje      11 6 1 4 13 11 19  
-------------------------
4  ND Gorica          11 5 1 5 12 13 16  
-------------------------
5  NK Krsko           11 4 3 4 19 19 15  
6  Domzale            11 3 4 4 20 14 13  
7  MIK Celje          11 2 6 3 11 14 12  
8  NK Aluminij        11 2 4 5 13 18 10  
-------------------------
9  NK Ankaran         11 1 3 7 11 27 6   
-------------------------
10 NK Triglav Kranj   11 0 5 6 8  21 5   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

0 : 0
