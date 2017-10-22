Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Sunday, October 22 NK Krsko Rudar Velenje Postponed Saturday, October 21 ND Gorica 1 Domzale 3 MIK Celje 1 NK Aluminij 2 Maribor 1 NK Ankaran 0 Friday, October 20 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 NK Triglav Kranj 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 10 3 0 28 6 33 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 13 9 4 0 22 8 31 3 Domzale 13 5 4 4 29 15 19 ------------------------- 4 Rudar Velenje 12 6 1 5 14 13 19 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 13 6 1 6 15 17 19 6 NK Krsko 12 4 3 5 20 22 15 7 NK Aluminij 13 3 4 6 16 21 13 8 MIK Celje 13 2 6 5 13 18 12 ------------------------- 9 NK Triglav Kranj 13 1 5 7 11 25 8 ------------------------- 10 NK Ankaran 13 1 3 9 11 34 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 NK Krsko v Rudar Velenje (1700) Postponed