Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings
October 22, 2017 / 5:24 PM / in 2 days

Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday 
Sunday, October 22 
NK Krsko             Rudar Velenje      Postponed 
Saturday, October 21
ND Gorica          1 Domzale          3           
MIK Celje          1 NK Aluminij      2           
Maribor            1 NK Ankaran       0           
Friday, October 20 
Olimpija Ljubljana 3 NK Triglav Kranj 0           
   Standings          P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Olimpija Ljubljana 13 10 3 0 28 6  33  
-------------------------
2  Maribor            13 9  4 0 22 8  31  
3  Domzale            13 5  4 4 29 15 19  
-------------------------
4  Rudar Velenje      12 6  1 5 14 13 19  
-------------------------
5  ND Gorica          13 6  1 6 15 17 19  
6  NK Krsko           12 4  3 5 20 22 15  
7  NK Aluminij        13 3  4 6 16 21 13  
8  MIK Celje          13 2  6 5 13 18 12  
-------------------------
9  NK Triglav Kranj   13 1  5 7 11 25 8   
-------------------------
10 NK Ankaran         13 1  3 9 11 34 6   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, October 22   
NK Krsko             v Rudar Velenje (1700) Postponed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
