Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings

Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 24 NK Krsko 0 Rudar Velenje 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 10 3 0 28 6 33 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 13 9 4 0 22 8 31 3 Rudar Velenje 13 7 1 5 17 13 22 ------------------------- 4 Domzale 13 5 4 4 29 15 19 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 13 6 1 6 15 17 19 6 NK Krsko 13 4 3 6 20 25 15 7 NK Aluminij 13 3 4 6 16 21 13 8 MIK Celje 13 2 6 5 13 18 12 ------------------------- 9 NK Triglav Kranj 13 1 5 7 11 25 8 ------------------------- 10 NK Ankaran 13 1 3 9 11 34 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 27 Rudar Velenje v Olimpija Ljubljana (1820) Saturday, October 28 NK Ankaran v NK Krsko (1100) NK Triglav Kranj v MIK Celje (1300) Domzale v Maribor (1820) Sunday, October 29 NK Aluminij v ND Gorica (1745)