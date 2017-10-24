FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 24, 2017 / 5:23 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Soccer-Slovenian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, October 24
NK Krsko 0 Rudar Velenje 3  
   Standings          P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Olimpija Ljubljana 13 10 3 0 28 6  33  
-------------------------
2  Maribor            13 9  4 0 22 8  31  
3  Rudar Velenje      13 7  1 5 17 13 22  
-------------------------
4  Domzale            13 5  4 4 29 15 19  
-------------------------
5  ND Gorica          13 6  1 6 15 17 19  
6  NK Krsko           13 4  3 6 20 25 15  
7  NK Aluminij        13 3  4 6 16 21 13  
8  MIK Celje          13 2  6 5 13 18 12  
-------------------------
9  NK Triglav Kranj   13 1  5 7 11 25 8   
-------------------------
10 NK Ankaran         13 1  3 9 11 34 6   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Friday, October 27   
Rudar Velenje        v Olimpija Ljubljana (1820)  
Saturday, October 28 
NK Ankaran           v NK Krsko           (1100)  
NK Triglav Kranj     v MIK Celje          (1300)  
Domzale              v Maribor            (1820)  
Sunday, October 29   
NK Aluminij          v ND Gorica          (1745)

