FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-South Korea sack coach Stielike after Qatar defeat-Yonhap
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 15, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-South Korea sack coach Stielike after Qatar defeat-Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea coach Uli Stielike was fired on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported, two days after a 3-2 loss to Qatar put the country's hopes of automatic qualification for next year's World Cup finals in jeopardy.

The 62-year-old former Germany midfielder, who took over on a four-year contract in 2014, had been under pressure after two defeats in four qualifiers going into Tuesday's match.

The loss in Doha leaves the Red Devils just one point ahead of Uzbekistan in second place in Group A of Asian qualifying with two matches remaining. The Uzbeks host South Korea in the final round of matches in early September.

South Korea have played at the last eight World Cup finals, reaching the semi-finals on home soil in 2002, and, under Stielike, were losing finalists at the 2015 Asian Cup. (Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.