Soccer-Atletico's Gaitan set for move to China - media

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid midfielder Nico Gaitan is on the verge of leaving the La Liga side with immediate effect to move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang for 18 million euros, Spanish media reported on Monday.

Argentine Gaitan, 30, joined Atletico in June 2016 from Portuguese giants Benfica for a reported 25 million euros but has only started two games this season and was left out of the squad for his side’s 5-2 win at Sevilla on Sunday.

Spanish newspaper AS said Gaitan is expected to travel to China on Monday to complete the move to Dalian Yifang, who signed Jose Font from West Ham United last week.

The Chinese top flight, whose transfer window closes on Feb. 28, is proving to be a popular destination for La Liga players.

Javier Mascherano left Barcelona for Hebei China Fortune in January while Jonathan Viera departed Las Palmas to move to Beijing Guoan earlier this month.

Atletico will be unable to replace Gaitan as La Liga’s transfer window closed on Jan. 31.