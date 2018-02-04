Soccer-Simeone bites back after gruesome Godin injury

BARCELONA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin lost several teeth in a collision with Valencia goalkeeper Neto during his side’s 1-0 La Liga win on Sunday and his manager Diego Simeone was furious his side were not awarded a penalty.

The Uruguayan centre back had to be substituted after the goalkeeper accidentally caught him with an elbow while trying to beat away a free kick early in the second half.

Neto did not reach the ball and hit Godin, who was taken off in the 51st minute with blood streaming from his mouth.

“They will have to kill someone for us to get a penalty, if that’s not a penalty on Godin,” Simeone told reporters.

Atletico defender Stefan Savic also had to be replaced after suffering an apparent hamstring injury.

“The doctors will provide a better report,” Simeone said of the injured duo.

“It’s not easy to play a game with two changes forced on you, but the performances of those who came on were very good.”

Jose Gimenez and Juanfran slotted into the back-line in place of Savic and Godin as Atletico kept Valencia at arm’s length to earn victory thanks to Angel Correa’s superb 59th-minute strike.

The result lifted Simeone’s side to within nine points of leaders Barcelona, but the coach believes they have a long way to go to fight for the title.

“We want to grow as a team,” he said. “I leave this game thinking about the work my players did, they were committed, that brings me satisfaction as a coach.” (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)