Soccer-Alcacer scores twice as Barca sink Sevilla

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Paco Alcacer enjoyed a rare outing for Barcelona by scoring twice in the club’s 2-1 La Liga win over Sevilla at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Making just his fourth La Liga appearance of the season, the striker netted a goal in each half to ensure leaders Barca stayed unbeaten after 11 games. They lead the standings with 31 points, four ahead of second-placed Valencia.

Luis Suarez twice went close in the opening five minutes as Barcelona started strongly and they were rewarded as Alcacer pounced on a Sergio Escudero error to run through and slot under the onrushing David Soria after 20 minutes.

On the hour, Guido Pizarro drew the visitors level as he nodded home from a corner.

However, the joy was short-lived as Alcacer scored again five minutes later by poking home an Ivan Rakitic cross.

Valencia defeated Leganes 3-0 in the day’s early kick off. Third-placed Atletico Madrid trail Barca by eight points following their 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna. Real Madrid, who host Las Palmas on Sunday, are fourth while Sevilla stay fifth on 19 points. (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Pritha Sarkar)