Soccer-Seedorf appointed Deportivo La Coruna coach

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Deportivo La Coruna have named former Netherlands, AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf as their coach until the end of the season, the Liga club said in a statement on Monday.

The struggling Galician side, 18th in the table and three points from the safety zone, sacked Cristobal Parralo on Sunday and Dutchman Seedorf is their third coach this season.

Announcing Seedorf’s appointment on their website (www.rcdeportivo.es), Depor said: “After a brilliant career as a footballer at Ajax, Sampdoria, Inter, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Botafogo, with nearly 900 games and 5 Champions Leagues with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan, he started his career as a coach in charge of the Rossoneri (AC Milan) in 2014, (in charge for) 22 games,”

“Before arriving in A Coruna he also coached Chinese side Shenzhen in 14 games.”

Seedorf won the Champions League five times as a player along with five league titles in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

The 41-year-old has taken charge of only 36 games as a coach, with Depor turning to him after first-choice Martin Lasarte reportedly rejected their offer.

Depor sacked Pepe Mel in October, with Parralo fired after a 5-0 defeat by Real Sociedad on Friday left the team without a win in their last seven games.

Parralo was the sixth coach to be dismissed by president Tino Fernandez since he took over in 2014. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Ken Ferris)