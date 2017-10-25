FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 25, 2017 / 6:50 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 32 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 first leg matches on Wednesday 
Last 32
Wednesday, October 25, first leg
Elche (III)           - Atletico Madrid 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
Eibar                 - Celta Vigo      1-2 (halftime: 1-2) 
Real Valladolid (II)  - Leganes         1-2 (halftime: 0-0) 
SD Ponferradina (III) - Villarreal      1-0 (halftime: 1-0) 
SD Formentera (III)   - Athletic Club   1-1 (halftime: 0-0) 
Tuesday, October 24, first leg
Cadiz (II)            - Real Betis      1-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Real Murcia (III)     - Barcelona       0-3 (halftime: 0-1) 
Getafe                - Alaves          0-1 (halftime: 0-0) 
Real Zaragoza (II)    - Valencia        0-2 (halftime: 0-0) 
Numancia (II)         - Malaga          2-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
FC Cartagena (III)    - Sevilla         0-3 (halftime: 0-2) 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Last 32
Thursday, October 26, first leg
Lleida Esportiu (III) v Real Sociedad (1730)  
Deportivo Coruna      v Las Palmas    (1830)  
Girona FC             v Levante       (1830)  
Tenerife (II)         v Espanyol      (1930)  
CF Fuenlabrada (III)  v Real Madrid   (1930)

