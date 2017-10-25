UPDATE 2-Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 32 results

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 32 Wednesday, October 25, first leg Elche (III) - Atletico Madrid 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Eibar - Celta Vigo 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Real Valladolid (II) - Leganes 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) SD Ponferradina (III) - Villarreal 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) SD Formentera (III) - Athletic Club 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, October 24, first leg Cadiz (II) - Real Betis 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Real Murcia (III) - Barcelona 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Getafe - Alaves 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Real Zaragoza (II) - Valencia 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Numancia (II) - Malaga 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) FC Cartagena (III) - Sevilla 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 32 Thursday, October 26, first leg Lleida Esportiu (III) v Real Sociedad (1730) Deportivo Coruna v Las Palmas (1830) Girona FC v Levante (1830) Tenerife (II) v Espanyol (1930) CF Fuenlabrada (III) v Real Madrid (1930)