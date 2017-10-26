FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 32 results
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 26, 2017 / 7:22 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Spanish King's Cup last 32 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday 
Last 32
Thursday, October 26, first leg
Tenerife (II)         - Espanyol        0-0 (halftime: 0-0) 
CF Fuenlabrada (III)  - Real Madrid     0-2 (halftime: 0-0) 
Girona FC             - Levante         0-2 (halftime: 0-1) 
Deportivo Coruna      - Las Palmas      1-4 (halftime: 0-2) 
Lleida Esportiu (III) - Real Sociedad   0-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
Wednesday, October 25, first leg
Elche (III)           - Atletico Madrid 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
Eibar                 - Celta Vigo      1-2 (halftime: 1-2) 
Real Valladolid (II)  - Leganes         1-2 (halftime: 0-0) 
SD Ponferradina (III) - Villarreal      1-0 (halftime: 1-0) 
SD Formentera (III)   - Athletic Club   1-1 (halftime: 0-0) 
Tuesday, October 24, first leg
Cadiz (II)            - Real Betis      1-2 (halftime: 1-1) 
Real Murcia (III)     - Barcelona       0-3 (halftime: 0-1) 
Getafe                - Alaves          0-1 (halftime: 0-0) 
Real Zaragoza (II)    - Valencia        0-2 (halftime: 0-0) 
Numancia (II)         - Malaga          2-1 (halftime: 0-1) 
FC Cartagena (III)    - Sevilla         0-3 (halftime: 0-2)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.