Soccer-Atletico see off Lleida to reach King's Cup quarters

BARCELONA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid put on a second half show to beat third-tier Lleida Esportiu 3-0 on Tuesday and progress to the King’s Cup quarter-finals 7-0 on aggregate.

The Catalonian side put up a good fight to stay level in the first half at a half-empty Wanda Metropolitano stadium, with Lucas Hernandez hitting the post and Diego Costa denied when one-on-one with the visiting keeper.

The former Chelsea striker, however, made amends by teeing up Yannick Carrasco to slot home in the 57th minute, giving the few fans inside the stadium something to cheer.

Kevin Gameiro fired home Atletico’s second 17 minutes later after good work by Angel Correa, before new signing Vitolo netted his first goal for the club after racing onto Fernando Torres’s through ball.

Valencia host Las Palmas later on Tuesday after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis)