#World Football
November 29, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in a day

Soccer-Barcelona hammer Murcia to ease into King's Cup last 16

Richard Martin

2 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Triple King’s Cup holders Barcelona stormed into the last 16 by hammering Real Murcia 5-0 on Wednesday with a second-string team, completing an 8-0 aggregate victory over the third division side.

As in the 3-0 first-leg win, Spanish striker Paco Alcacer opened the scoring for Barca, heading home a pass that ricocheted off a Murcia defender in the 16th minute.

Murcia survived without conceding for the rest of the half but fell apart in the second. Gerard Pique started and completed a one-two with Aleix Vidal to score the second 11 minutes after the interval and right back Vidal netted with a header.

Denis Suarez added the fourth with a classy touch inside the area to bring a chipped pass under control which he followed with a deft finish into the far corner and reserve team player Jose Arnaiz completed the scoring.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde made nine changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Valencia in Sunday’s top-of-the-table La Liga clash. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

