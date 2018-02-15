FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 15, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Barcelona name Turkish firm Beko as training kit partner

Richard Martin

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barcelona announced on Thursday a three-year extension to their existing sponsorship agreement with electronics brand Beko, which will see the Turkish firm sponsor the team’s training kit.

The club did not give financial information about the deal, which was unveiled by president Josep Maria Bartomeu at a news conference on Thursday, attended by Barca defender Gerard Pique.

Local media reported the deal was worth 57 million euros ($71 million).

Beko currently sponsors the sleeves of Barca’s first team kit and the back of their training kit as part of a deal first signed in 2014.

The firm’s name will now be front and centre of the team’s training kit. ($1 = 0.8011 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.