Soccer-Barcelona stumble in dull draw with Getafe

BARCELONA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - La Liga leaders Barcelona failed to break down Getafe in a dull 0-0 league draw on Sunday, leaving the Catalans seven points clear at the top of the table.

Philippe Coutinho came close with a long range effort which was tipped wide by Vicente Guaita, with the Getafe goalkeeper also blocking a Yerry Mina header and a late effort from Luis Suarez.

Barca talisman Lionel Messi was below his best and off-target with various set-pieces, while Ousmane Dembele returned from injury but could not help from the bench.

After second-placed Atletico Madrid won at Malaga on Saturday, Barca’s draw means Diego Simeone’s side have eaten into their lead by two points. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge)