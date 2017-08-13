Soccer-Ronaldo hogs headlines as Real beat Barca 3-1 in Clasico

BARCELONA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational goal and was then sent off for a combination of his provocative celebration and for diving as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in an explosive Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.

Gerard Pique scored an own goal early in the second half to give Real the lead in the annual curtain raiser between the Liga champions and the King’s Cup holders although Lionel Messi looked to have saved his blushes by scoring a controversial penalty in the 77th minute after Luis Suarez was fouled.

Substitute Ronaldo rattled in a sensational strike from outside the area three minutes later to restore the Liga and European champions’ advantage, earning a booking for removing his shirt and mimicking Messi’s celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu in last April’s Clasico.

Ronaldo was given a second yellow card moments later for diving to attempt to win a penalty and will miss Wednesday’s second leg at the Bernabeu. Spanish forward Marco Asensio instead extended Madrid’s advantage with a scorching strike from outside the area in the 90th minute. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Clare Fallon)