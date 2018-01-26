FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World Football
January 26, 2018 / 12:43 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Barca's Pique digs knife into Espanyol after derby win

Richard Martin

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Not content with dumping local rivals Espanyol out of the King’s Cup in the quarter-finals, Barcelona captain Gerard Pique added insult to injury by mocking their city credentials.

“Espanyol de Cornella always make it difficult for us,” he told reporters in a sly dig at the club’s RCDE ground on the outskirts of Cornella, some 10km south-west of Barca’s Nou Camp.

“Yes, of course, Espanyol de Cornella... they’re from Cornella right?” he asked mischeviously after Barcelona won Thursday’s second leg 2-0 to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

Espanyol moved to the 40,000-capacity RCDE in Cornella in 2009, previously playing at the Olympic Stadium, while their historical home was up in the hilly Barcelona town of Sarria.

They have won four major trophies compared to Barca’s vast collection of silverware and base their identity on loyalty and local pride, calling themselves “the marvellous minority”. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.