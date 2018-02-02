FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#World Football
February 2, 2018 / 9:09 AM / a day ago

La Liga Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend

 Friday, February  2 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Real Sociedad      v  Deportivo La Coruña   (2100/2000)
 Saturday, February  3 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Eibar              v  Sevilla               (1300/1200)
 Real Betis         v  Villarreal            (1615/1515)
 Deportivo Alavés   v  Celta de Vigo         (1830/1730)
 Levante            v  Real Madrid           (2045/1945)
 Sunday, February  4 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Getafe             v  Leganés               (1200/1100)
 Espanyol           v  Barcelona             (1615/1515)
 Girona             v  Athletic Club         (1830/1730)
 Atlético Madrid    v  Valencia              (2045/1945)
 Monday, February  5 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Las Palmas         v  Málaga                (2100/2000)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.