February 9, 2018 / 9:07 AM / a day ago

La Liga Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend

 Friday, February  9 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Athletic Club         v  Las Palmas         (2100/2000)
 Saturday, February 10 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Villarreal            v  Deportivo Alavés   (1300/1200)
 Málaga                v  Atlético Madrid    (1615/1515)
 Leganés               v  Eibar              (1830/1730)
 Real Madrid           v  Real Sociedad      (2045/1945)
 Sunday, February 11 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Sevilla               v  Girona             (1200/1100)
 Barcelona             v  Getafe             (1615/1515)
 Celta de Vigo         v  Espanyol           (1830/1730)
 Valencia              v  Levante            (2045/1945)
 Monday, February 12 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Deportivo La Coruña   v  Real Betis         (2100/2000)
