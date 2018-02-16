Feb 16 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend Friday, February 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Girona v Leganés (2100/2000) Saturday, February 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Las Palmas v Sevilla (1300/1200) Eibar v Barcelona (1615/1515) Deportivo Alavés v Deportivo La Coruña (1830/1730) Málaga v Valencia (2045/1945) Sunday, February 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Sociedad v Levante (1200/1100) Atlético Madrid v Athletic Club (1615/1515) Espanyol v Villarreal (1830/1730) Real Betis v Real Madrid (2045/1945) Monday, February 19 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Celta de Vigo (2100/2000)