February 16, 2018

La Liga Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend

 Friday, February 16 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Girona             v  Leganés               (2100/2000)
 Saturday, February 17 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Las Palmas         v  Sevilla               (1300/1200)
 Eibar              v  Barcelona             (1615/1515)
 Deportivo Alavés   v  Deportivo La Coruña   (1830/1730)
 Málaga             v  Valencia              (2045/1945)
 Sunday, February 18 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Real Sociedad      v  Levante               (1200/1100)
 Atlético Madrid    v  Athletic Club         (1615/1515)
 Espanyol           v  Villarreal            (1830/1730)
 Real Betis         v  Real Madrid           (2045/1945)
 Monday, February 19 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Getafe             v  Celta de Vigo         (2100/2000)
