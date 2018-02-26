FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 3:04 PM / a day ago

La Liga Fixtures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this week

 Monday, February 26 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Levante               v  Real Betis            (2100/2000)
 Tuesday, February 27 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Espanyol              v  Real Madrid           (2000/1900)
 Girona                v  Celta de Vigo         (2130/2030)
 Wednesday, February 28 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Getafe                v  Deportivo La Coruña   (1930/1830)
 Athletic Club         v  Valencia              (1930/1830)
 Málaga                v  Sevilla               (1930/1830)
 Atlético Madrid       v  Leganés               (2130/2030)
 Eibar                 v  Villarreal            (2130/2030)
 Thursday, March  1 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Real Betis            v  Real Sociedad         (1930/1830)
 Las Palmas            v  Barcelona             (2100/2000)
 Deportivo Alavés      v  Levante               (2130/2030)
 Saturday, March  3 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Villarreal            v  Girona                (1300/1200)
 Sevilla               v  Athletic Club         (1615/1515)
 Leganés               v  Málaga                (1830/1730)
 Deportivo La Coruña   v  Eibar                 (1830/1730)
 Real Madrid           v  Getafe                (2045/1945)
 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Levante               v  Espanyol              (1200/1100)
 Barcelona             v  Atlético Madrid       (1615/1515)
 Real Sociedad         v  Deportivo Alavés      (1830/1730)
 Valencia              v  Real Betis            (2045/1945)
 Monday, March  5 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Celta de Vigo         v  Las Palmas            (2100/2000)
