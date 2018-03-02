FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018

La Liga Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 2 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend

 Saturday, March  3 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Villarreal            v  Girona             (1300/1200)
 Sevilla               v  Athletic Club      (1615/1515)
 Leganés               v  Málaga             (1830/1730)
 Deportivo La Coruña   v  Eibar              (1830/1730)
 Real Madrid           v  Getafe             (2045/1945)
 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Levante               v  Espanyol           (1200/1100)
 Barcelona             v  Atlético Madrid    (1615/1515)
 Real Sociedad         v  Deportivo Alavés   (1830/1730)
 Valencia              v  Real Betis         (2045/1945)
 Monday, March  5 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Celta de Vigo         v  Las Palmas         (2100/2000)
