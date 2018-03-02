Mar 2 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend Saturday, March 3 fixtures (CET/GMT) Villarreal v Girona (1300/1200) Sevilla v Athletic Club (1615/1515) Leganés v Málaga (1830/1730) Deportivo La Coruña v Eibar (1830/1730) Real Madrid v Getafe (2045/1945) Sunday, March 4 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Espanyol (1200/1100) Barcelona v Atlético Madrid (1615/1515) Real Sociedad v Deportivo Alavés (1830/1730) Valencia v Real Betis (2045/1945) Monday, March 5 fixtures (CET/GMT) Celta de Vigo v Las Palmas (2100/2000)