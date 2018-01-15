FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Primera División Fixtures
#World Football
January 15, 2018 / 3:04 PM / a day ago

Primera División Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (OPTA) - Primera División fixtures for this week

 Monday, January 15 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Real Betis         v  Leganés               (2100/2000)
 Friday, January 19 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Getafe             v  Athletic Club         (2100/2000)
 Saturday, January 20 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Espanyol           v  Sevilla               (1300/1200)
 Atlético Madrid    v  Girona                (1615/1515)
 Villarreal         v  Levante               (1830/1730)
 Las Palmas         v  Valencia              (2045/1945)
 Sunday, January 21 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Deportivo Alavés   v  Leganés               (1200/1100)
 Real Madrid        v  Deportivo La Coruña   (1615/1515)
 Real Sociedad      v  Celta de Vigo         (1830/1730)
 Real Betis         v  Barcelona             (2045/1945)
 Monday, January 22 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Eibar              v  Málaga                (2100/2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
