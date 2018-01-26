Jan 26 (OPTA) - Primera División fixtures for this weekend Friday, January 26 fixtures (CET/GMT) Athletic Club v Eibar (2100/2000) Saturday, January 27 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo La Coruña v Levante (1300/1200) Valencia v Real Madrid (1615/1515) Málaga v Girona (1830/1730) Villarreal v Real Sociedad (2045/1945) Sunday, January 28 fixtures (CET/GMT) Leganés v Espanyol (1200/1100) Atlético Madrid v Las Palmas (1615/1515) Sevilla v Getafe (1830/1730) Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés (2045/1945) Monday, January 29 fixtures (CET/GMT) Celta de Vigo v Real Betis (2100/2000)