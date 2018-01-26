FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World Football
January 26, 2018 / 9:08 AM / 4 days ago

Primera División Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Primera División fixtures for this weekend

 Friday, January 26 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Athletic Club         v  Eibar              (2100/2000)
 Saturday, January 27 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Deportivo La Coruña   v  Levante            (1300/1200)
 Valencia              v  Real Madrid        (1615/1515)
 Málaga                v  Girona             (1830/1730)
 Villarreal            v  Real Sociedad      (2045/1945)
 Sunday, January 28 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Leganés               v  Espanyol           (1200/1100)
 Atlético Madrid       v  Las Palmas         (1615/1515)
 Sevilla               v  Getafe             (1830/1730)
 Barcelona             v  Deportivo Alavés   (2045/1945)
 Monday, January 29 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Celta de Vigo         v  Real Betis         (2100/2000)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.